Northern Sea Route becoming more actual amid conflict in Middle East

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Navigation along the Northern Sea Route is becoming more current amid the conflict in the Middle East, said Vladislav Maslennikov, the department director at the Russian Foreign Ministry and the senior Russian official in the Arctic Council.

"Despite the strained situation in the Arctic, opportunities for international cooperation definitely remain. I think importance of the Northern Sea Route is only growing amid developments in the Middle East, primarily around Iran," the diplomat said.

The Northern Sea Route is becoming an attractive alternative to trans-continental routes by having smaller distance, safety and environment friendliness of transportation in geopolitically turbulent conditions, Maslennikov added.