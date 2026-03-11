Brent crude price rises more than 5% on ICE, WTI oil on NYMEX up by more than 6%

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with settlement in May 2026 is rising more than 5% on London-based ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures with settlement in April 2026 on NYMEX is up more than 6%, according to trading data.

As of 12:31 p.m. Moscow time (09:31 a.m. GMT), Brent crude oil prices were up 5.22% to $92.38 per barrel, while WTI crude oil was up 6.06% to $88.51 per barrel.

By 12:40 p.m. Moscow time (09:40 a.m. GMT), Brent futures was trading at $92.49 per barrel (up 5.34%), while the price of WTI rose by 6.08% to $88.52 per barrel.