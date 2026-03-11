Russian foreign trade surplus down 7.23% YOY in January 2026 — Customs

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus plunged by 7.23% year on year to $7.7 bln in January 2026, the Federal Customs Service reported.

Russian exports dropped by $2.6 bln in the reporting period to $27.2 bln. Imports lost $2 bln to $19.5 bln. The trade turnover of Russia in January 2026 fell by 8.97% year on year to $46.7 bln.

Russian exports to European countries fell by 26% to $3.6 bln, while imports gained 1.2% to $4.53 bln. Exports to Asian countries decreased by 3.6% to $21.8 bln, and imports dropped by 13.2% to $13.5 bln. Exports to African states fell by 9.8% to $1.3 bln, whereas imports edged down by 0.7% to $0.3 bln. Supplies to countries in North and South America plummeted by 38.3% to $0.6 bln, with imports growing by 10.3% to $16.3 bln.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share in the structure of Russia’s exports during the reporting period at $14.2 bln (down 23.4%). The second-largest category was metals and metal products, with exports rising by 72.7% to $6 bln. Agricultural products ranked third at $2.8 bln (down 14.1%).

The largest category of Russia’s imports was machinery, equipment and transport vehicles. In January 2026, this indicator decreased by 14.4% to $9.3 bln. It was followed by chemical products (down 8.2% to $3.7 bln) and agricultural products (up 5.2% to $3.1 bln).