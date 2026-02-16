Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $216 mln with settlements on February 13

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on February 13, 2026, in the amount of 16.6 bln rubles ($216 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank also sold yuan on the domestic market in the amount of 16.6 bln rubles with settlements on February 12.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.