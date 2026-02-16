Russia’s government bond index surpasses 118 points, first time since January 12

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s government bond index (RGBI) climbed above the 118-point mark for the first time since January 12, 2026, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the RGBI was up 1.05%, reaching 118.63 points. By 11:50 a.m. Moscow time, the government bond index had pared some of its gains and stood at 118.57 points (+1%).

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the primary benchmark of Russia’s sovereign debt market. The Moscow Exchange has calculated the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with a base value of 100 points.