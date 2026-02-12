T-Plus to raise 2026 investment program by 21.3% to $627.87 mln

PERM, February 12. /TASS/. T Plus’s investment program in 2026 will amount to 48.5 bln rubles ($627.87 mln), which is 21.3% higher than in 2025. The increase is linked to the need to complete work on several projects in the regions where the company operates, CEO Pavel Snikkars told reporters.

"Last year’s investment program was significantly tightened in light of the high cost of borrowing. It amounted to 40 bln rubles. In 2026, we are planning approximately 48.5 bln rubles in investments. We need to finance and complete a number of projects. We will also begin construction of several facilities to cover a prospective electricity deficit," he said.

At the same time, T-Plus expects its net profit to total approximately 5-7 bln rubles ($64.73-90.63 mln) in 2025, while in 2026 the company anticipates net profit at 4-4.5 bln rubles ($51.78-58.25 mln).

"The financial results for last year have not yet been finalized, but according to preliminary estimates, net profit will amount to about 5-7 bln rubles. In 2026, we expect to reach parameters of 4-4.5 bln rubles," he said.

T Plus’s core areas of activity include power generation, energy trading, retail operations, and energy services. The company provides energy supply in 16 regions of Russia. Its client base includes more than 14 million individuals and over 160,000 corporate customers.

The group manages 60 power plants, more than 400 boiler houses, and over 18,000 km of heating networks. The installed electric capacity of the group’s energy facilities totals 15.5 GW, while installed thermal capacity stands at 55,000 Gcal per hour.