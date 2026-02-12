Norilsk Nickel selling its products without discount — analysts

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel continues selling its products without discount and with a premium to the market prices in individual cases, analysts familiar with the content of the company’s conference call for investors told TASS.

"The company continues successfully selling its produce without discounts, and with a premium to the market in individual cases. The price upside materialization pace depends on a contract and on geography of sales; contracts prevail within the sales structure," one of the sources said.

Taking into account that long-term contracts dominate the structure of Norilsk Nickel sales, the rise in global metal prices observed since the end of the last year may influence cash flows of the company if the current price level remains until the end of the first six months of the year at the least, he noted.