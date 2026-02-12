T-Plus power generation down 4.7% in 2025 to 55.1 bln kWh

PERM, February 12. /TASS/. T-Plus power plants generated 55.1 bln kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in 2025, down 4.7% from 57.8 bln kWh in 2024. In 2026, the company expects to increase output by 3% to 57 bln kWh, CEO Pavel Snikkars told reporters.

"Because 2025 was on average 2.5 degrees warmer than usual, our production indicators came in below projections – electricity generation totaled 55.1 bln kWh, 8% below plan, while heat supply amounted to 92.9 mln Gcal, 6% below plan," he said.

Electricity supply in 2026 is also expected to exceed last year’s levels. "This year, we hope to come close to last year’s level. We plan for heat supply across the T-Plus group to increase by approximately 6%, while electricity generation is forecast to grow by around 3%. According to our estimates, electricity production at our plants will total about 57 bln kWh," Snikkars noted.

T-Plus’s core areas of activity include power generation, energy trading, retail operations, and energy services. The company provides energy supply in 16 regions of Russia. Its client base includes more than 14 mln individuals and over 160,000 corporate customers.

At the same time, T-Plus expects its net profit to total approximately 5-7 bln rubles ($64.73-90.63 mln) in 2025, while in 2026 the company anticipates net profit at 4-4.5 bln rubles ($51.78-58.25 mln).

"The financial results for last year have not yet been finalized, but according to preliminary estimates, net profit will amount to about 5-7 bln rubles. In 2026, we expect to reach parameters of 4-4.5 bln rubles," he said.

The group manages 60 power plants, more than 400 boiler houses, and over 18,000 km of heating networks. The installed electric capacity of the group’s energy facilities totals 15.5 GW, while installed thermal capacity stands at 55,000 Gcal per hour.