IEA downgrades outlook on growth of global oil supply for 2026 by 100,000 bpd

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has downgraded its outlook on global oil supply growth in 2026 by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with its projection in the previous report to 2.4 mln barrels per day (mbd), bringing the figure to 108.6 mbd, according to the organization's report.

Global oil supply in 2025 amounted to 106.2 mbd (+3.1 mbd compared to 2024), according to the agency.

In January, the total supply of oil on the market fell by 1.2 mbd compared to the previous month to 106.6 mbd, the IEA noted.