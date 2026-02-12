Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 7% in January 2026 to 67 mln tons — association

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Cargo turnover of Russian seaports amounted to 66.9 mln tons in January 2026, down by 7% compared with the same period last year, the Association of Commercial Seaports reported.

"Cargo turnover at Russian seaports in January 2026 decreased by 7% compared with the same period last year and amounted to 66.9 mln tons," the report said.

Dry cargo throughput totaled 31 mln tons, down by 10.4%, while liquid cargo throughput totaled 35.9 mln tones, down by 3.8%, according to the association.

Meanwhile, 54.2 mln tons of export cargoes were loaded in January (-5.9%), as well as 3.1 mln tons of imported cargoes (-13.9%), 3.8 mln tons of transit cargoes (-26.8%), and 5.8 mln tons of cabotage cargoes (+5%).

Freight turnover went up by 9.8% to 8.2 mln tons in seaports of the Arctic Basin, down by 1.7% to 23.3 mln tons in seaports of the Baltic Basin, by 26.7% to 16 mln tons in seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin, and by 26.6% to 0.5 mln tons in seaports of the Caspian Basin. Freight turnover in seaports of the Far Eastern basin amounted to 18.9 mln tons (+4%).