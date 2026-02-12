Oil exports from Russia down to 7.5 mbd in January, revenues up to $11.11 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil and petroleum products fell by 1.19% in January 2026 month-on-month to 7.5 mln barrels per day (mbd) from 7.59 mbd in the previous month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported. Meanwhile revenues from export supplies increased to $11.11 bln.

Oil deliveries decreased by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, while supplies of petroleum products gained 260,000 bpd.

Revenues from oil exports amounted to $6.64 bln last month, which is $210 mln lower than in December, while revenues from exports of petroleum products totaled $4.47 bln (up by $330 mln).

Compared to last January, Russia’s revenues from oil exports decreased by over $4.6 bln.

According to the IEA, India imported 100,000 bpd less Russian oil in January, having reduced purchases to 1.1 mbd.