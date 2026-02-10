Mutual trade between Israel, Russia close to $2 bln — Russian Ambassador

TEL AVIV, February 10. /TASS/. Trade and economic relations between Russia and Israel are being kept at a decent level and the mutual trade volume approaches $2 bln, Russian Ambassador in Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov told TASS in an interview.

"It is the right time to do next steps to develop trade and economic relations, which, despite all the difficulties in prior years, remain nevertheless at the decent level. The mutual trade volume between our countries is close to $2 bln," the Ambassador said.

This figure was close to $3 bln several years ago, Viktorov noted. "Nevertheless, considering the current situation, this [$2 bln - TASS] is a rather stable indicator," he added.