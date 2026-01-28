Business version of Russia’s Superjet aircraft on display at exhibition in India

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian Superjet aircraft business version is on display at the Wings India air show. The aircraft is equipped with a premium cabin, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

"At the static display, guests and exhibitors can see the business version of the Superjet, equipped with a premium cabin," the statement says.

The aircraft is painted in a gray and white livery, with large letters in front of the aircraft that spell out the brand name - Aurus.

Russia’s fully domestic Superjet and Il-114-300 aircraft are also on display. "Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gennady Abramenkov presented the Russian-made equipment to the Indian delegation. Indian Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu was one of the first to see the Russian aircraft," the ministry stated.

Images of the aircraft on display were posted on the ministry's Telegram channel.