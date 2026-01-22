Kremlin says Russia will continue to fight to unfreeze its assets

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia retains hope for the return of frozen assets and will continue to defend its rights and use all possible tools to do so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

On the previous day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was ready to send $1 bln of its assets frozen in the United States to the Board of Peace on Gaza. Peskov was asked whether this meant Russia no longer saw any possibility of unblocking them.

"This doesn't mean we have, so to speak, lost all hope of getting our assets back. In any case we will continue our fight and defend our rights," he said.

"We believe that holding these assets, in all countries where they are held, is illegal. And we do not accept this. We will continue to use all possible tools to ensure that these assets are unblocked," Peskov added.