Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices gained 0.58% to 2,757.89 points and 1,121.8 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 4.2 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.143 rubles.

