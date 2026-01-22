Moscow receives no official US reply to New START Treaty initiative — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Moscow has received no substantive US reply to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on extending limitations under the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) for twelve months, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As of today, we are still in a situation of such definite uncertainty. The Russian side has not received any substantive US reply through bilateral channels yet on the New START initiative put forward by the Russian president back in September last year," the diplomat told a briefing.

"We have to rely on public statements by US President [Donald] Trump that are made in the form of quite such abstract pronouncements, which are frequently contradictory as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at his press conference. The US leader’s latest comments can hardly be regarded as promising but it is not quite clear so far if this is Washington’s last say," she pointed out.

Commenting on the situation on the expiry of the New START Treaty, the diplomat referred to the Russian president statement that Russia was ready for any scenario.

"The New START Treaty expires on February 5 and about two weeks still remain before that date and in these circumstances we prefer not to overuse forecasts and to wait for the said date or such frontier when final conclusions can be made on this matter and substantive statements can be issued on the prospects of the developments. Let me also remind you that the Russian president has stated that Russia is ready for any scenario," Zakharova said.

President Putin said at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22 last year that Russia was ready upon the expiry of the New START Treaty in February 2026 to abide by the Treaty’s quantitative limitations for another twelve months, if Washington acted in the similar way.