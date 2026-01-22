About 3,000 US servicemen to take part in European drills in Norway

WASHINGTON. January 22. /TASS/. Despite disagreements with European allies over the situation in Greenland, about 3,000 US Marines will participate in the Cold Response exercises in Norway in March 2026, the Pentagon’s Stars and Stripes newspaper reported.

In addition to the Marines, US special forces, P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, F-35A Lightning II fighters, and other equipment will participate in the drills. About 25,000 servicemen from other countries will also participate in the exercises.

"This exercise isn’t just about preparing for today’s threats. It’s about building the capabilities and strengthening the capacity necessary to deter future aggression and safeguard our shared interests," Daniel Shipley, commander of the US Marine Corps in Europe and Africa, told the newspaper.

As part of the drills, the US Army plans to practice transferring a Marine task force across the Atlantic Ocean to support NATO forces. Servicemen from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, Germany, and Sweden will also take part in the drills.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump said that he does not plan to use force to take control of Greenland and that he will not introduce the previously announced tariffs against European countries supporting Greenland on February 1.

Greenland is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.