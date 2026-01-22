Russia produced about 32 mln tons of LNG in 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia produced about 32 mln metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and captured 7% of the global market in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Russia is the fourth largest producer of LNG (about 32 mln tons in 2025, 7% of the global market)," Novak said.

Technology success contributes to development of the industrial potential, the deputy prime minister said. On a cumulative total basis, twenty-one types of LNG equipment had the import phaseout by the end of 2025.

"These are cryogenic pumps, compressors, shutoff and control valves and other specialist equipment, owing to which LNG projects can be implemented with the use of Russian natural gas liquefaction technologies," Novak noted.