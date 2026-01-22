Chinese ambassador rates high results of visa-free regime with Russia

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui rated high the introduction of a visa-free regime between China and Russia, which facilitated mutual travel and contributed to the further deepening of ties between the peoples of the two countries.

"The parties announced the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime, which further facilitates mutual travel for citizens and deepens mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries. The China-Russia years of culture have successfully concluded, with hundreds of cultural events effectively promoting mutual learning between civilizations and strengthening ties between peoples," he said in a column for TASS.

In this regard, the ambassador noted that 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese-Russian strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation between China and Russia.

"In 2026-2027, the countries will jointly hold cross-years of education, which will open up new opportunities for developing bilateral relations," he noted.