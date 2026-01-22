Global gas demand rises by 1% in 2025 to 4.3 trillion cubic meters — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Global gas demand in 2025 increased by about 1% to 4.3 trillion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for Energy Policy magazine.

"The gas market is demonstrating steady growth. In 2025, global gas demand rose by approximately 1%. The main growth came from Europe and North America, where adverse weather conditions boosted consumption in the power sector and municipal utilities. Demand is also increasing in the Middle East and Africa as gas use expands in industry and electricity generation. By the end of last year, global gas demand totaled 4.3 trillion cubic meters," he said.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that global gas consumption in 2025 increased by 25 bln cubic meters compared with the previous year, despite the growing impact of political factors on the energy sector.