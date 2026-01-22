Beijing confident in good-neighborly relations, strategic dialogue with Moscow — envoy

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. China is confident that Beijing and Moscow will adhere to the spirit of eternal good-neighborliness and comprehensive strategic cooperation in their relations, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in a column for TASS.

"We are confident that under the strategic leadership of the two leaders, China and Russia will continue to adhere to the spirit of eternal good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic interaction and mutually beneficial cooperation, play the role of a reliable support as responsible powers, stand firmly on the right side of history and, together with the international community, follow the trend of the era, strive for great unity and jointly create a better future for humanity," he said.

In 2025, the Sino-Russian relations continued to deepen, political mutual trust "steadily strengthened, practical cooperation developed stably, and strategic interaction in multilateral forums yielded fruitful results," the diplomat added.