Russia’s frozen assets in the US estimated at $4-5 billion — expert

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia has $4-5 billion in frozen assets in the US, according to various estimates, Dmitry Lesnov, Deputy General Director for Brokerage Business at FINAM Financial Group, told TASS.

"As for estimates, the volume of assets is in the neighborhood of several billion dollars. According to various estimates, between $4 and $5 billion are frozen in the US. There is no information on where these assets might be, but it is clear they are in major American banks," Lesnov said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Kremlin that Russia is ready to allocate $1 billion from its assets frozen in the US to support the Palestinian people as part of the Board of Peace and their use will be discussed at a meeting with representatives of the US administration.

In December, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Alexander Shokhin, said he had asked Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's special representative and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), to convey to the United States a proposal to invest frozen Russian assets in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

In 2022, the EU and G7 countries froze almost 300 billion euros in Russian assets. About 180 billion euros is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. The European Commission is seeking EU member states' consent to use Russian assets for Ukraine. However, the EU failed to agree on a "reparations loan" for Ukraine using immobilized Russian assets.