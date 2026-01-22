Russian energy system sets historical record of power consumption

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. A historical record of power consumption was registered in the Russian united energy system, the System Operator company told TASS.

"Electric power consumption in the Russian united energy system reached the historical record today in hours of morning maximum load. The highest consumption throughout the history of the united energy system totaled 171,943 MW, which is 554 MW above the prior historical maximum recorded on December 11, 2023," the company said.

Stable frost covering a significant portion of the Russian territory became the main driver for load growth, System Operator stressed.