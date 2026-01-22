Global electricity demand outpace GDP growth in 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Global electric power demand gained 3.3% last year and was above the global economic growth, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Growth of the global electricity demand remains the key trend. It totaled 3.3% as of the year-end, which is above the average growth rates of the world economy (3.2%). High consumption is driven by the rollout of energy-intensive computing technologies and artificial intelligence, motor transport, electrification and robotization," Novak said.

Oil exploration and production investments stood at about $420 bln globally in 2025, which is a third lower than a decade ago, the official noted.

"Contraction of investments leads to the production decline. Globally growing oil demand will not be backed by supply without stimulating new investments. Especially that more and more countries shift to production of tight reserves, which requires even greater expenses," he added.