Global coal consumption reach record high 8.85 bln tons in 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Coal consumption worldwide reached the record high figure of 8.85 bln metric tons and it accounted for a third in total electric power generation in 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Global coal consumption reached record-breaking 8.85 bln tons in 2025," Novak said.

According to the preliminary estimate, the coal share in global electric power generation stood at 33.3% in 2025. Generation reached 10,736 TWh in total, which is 0.3% above the last-year figure.

Coal holds stable positions, despite the global course for the energy transition, the official said. "The economic growth, development of electric transport and datacenters remain important factors backing the rather high coal demand, with the peak not yet achieved," Novak noted.

Coal-fired power generation experiences quality changes, he stressed. "Coal-fired generation is changing qualitatively: modern power facilities are being introduced with the 'high efficiency - low emission’ principle," Novak said. China is currently the leader in developing this sphere, he added.