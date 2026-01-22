Russian fish, seafood exports to China up 13% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Fish and seafood exports from Russia to China dropped by 6% in physical terms as of the end of 2025 but increased by 13% in value terms to 1.2 mln metric tons worth $3.4 bln, the Fish Union said.

Estimates of the Fish Union’s analytical center are based on data from the Main Customs Administration of China.

Exports of gutted and headed pollack gained 10% in physical and 45% in money terms to 535,000 metric tons worth $700 mln. The increase was 20% and 40% for surimi (30,000 metric tons worth $69 mln) and 10% and 85% respectively for haddock to 28,000 metric tons valued at $140 mln.

At the same time, deliveries of frozen pollack fillet plummeted by 50% in physical terms and by 40% in value terms to 9,000 metric tons amounting to $20 mln. Exports of gutted and headed frozen cod lost 10% in physical terms but gained 30% in money terms to 85,000 tons amounting to $515 mln.

Live crabs exports increased by 15% in physical terms to 40,000 metric tons but stayed flat in value terms at $1.14 bln. Supplies of Russian fish flour fell by 15% in physical terms and by 30% in money terms to 127,000 metric tons ($190 mln).