Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.14% to 2,739.18 points and 1,068.98 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 4.1 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.266 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.21% at 2,737.42 points and at 1,068.29 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 4.6 kopecks at 11.261 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.33% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,752.16 points.