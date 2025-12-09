Navy chief says Arctic vital for Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. The geopolitical and economic significance of the Arctic is of critical importance for Russia, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"The Arctic region is essential to Russia due to its geopolitical and economic potential. This region is, without exaggeration, Russia’s national treasure," he said at the "Arctic: Today and the Future" International Forum.

Moiseyev noted that developing Russia’s Arctic territories, ensuring sustainable shipping along the Northern Sea Route, engaging in naval operations to protect national security interests, and maintaining strategic and regional stability in the Arctic are Russia’s top priorities in the region.