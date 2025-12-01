Over 6,000 Indian companies interested in trade with Russia — Sberbank

NEW DELHI, December 1. /TASS/. Over 6,000 Indian companies are interested in developing trade relations with Russia, Ivan Nosov, CEO of Sberbank's India branch, said in an interview with TASS.

"Given recent trends showing increased demand from Russia — for everything ranging from food items to industrial machinery — it seems likely that Indian exporters could develop sustainable interests in tapping into the Russian market. From our side here at Sberbank's branch in India, we’ve compiled a list of more than 6,000 companies eager to expand trade relations with Russia spanning diverse industries," he said.

Nosov pointed to the existing preconditions for increasing trade turnover between Russia and India to $100 billion by 2030. He noted that India currently supplies goods worth over $450 billion to other countries, while Indian imports to Russia currently amount to only $5 billion.

"Historically, India hasn’t considered Russia as a key destination for its consumer goods," the executive noted.

According to him, as part of its support for imports from India to Russia, Sberbank offers various solutions for financing cash flow gaps and optimizing the operating cycle of Indian companies at both the pre-shipment and post-shipment stages.