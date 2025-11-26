Weekly inflation reach 0.14% in Russia-statistics

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.14% over the period from November 18 to 24, the Russian Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) reported.

Inflation amounted to 0.11% from November 11 to November 17. Consumer prices in Russia gained 0.4% since early November and 5.23% from the year start.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 6.96% as of November 13, 2025.

The price hike in the food sector was the most notable for canned fruits and berries for infants (0.6%), half-smoked and cooked smoke sausages (0.5%), beef, cooked sausages and bread (0.3%). Fruits and vegetables prices gained 1.3% in average, specifically increasing by 5.1% for cucumbers, 2.1% for white cabbage, 1.5% for onions, 1.2% for cucumbers and 0.9% for potatoes and beet. Prices lost 1.9% for mutton, 0.5% for granulated sugar, 0.4% for cheese and millet, and 0.3% for chicken meat.

In the essential goods segment, the price hike was 0.4% for toilet soap. Among other nonfoods, prices edged up by 1% for electric vacuum cleaners and 0.4% for shampoos. The price drop was 0.4% for TV sets. Diesel fuel prices ticked up by 0.5% and gasoline prices lost 0.3%.