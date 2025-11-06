UralChem shipped humanitarian batch of fertilizers to Bangladesh

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The UralChem Group has shipped a humanitarian batch of 30,000 metric tons of fertilizers to Bangladesh, the Russian fertilizer producer told TASS.

"The UralChem Group informs that it sent 30,000 tons of muriate of potash to Bangladesh as a charitable batch," the company said.

The delivery of fertilizers earlier stored in Latvia was implemented with assistance of the UN World Food Programme, which chartered a vessel to carry the cargo. Similarly to previous humanitarian shipments, UralChem also paid the sea freight and other related expenses.

This is the seventh charity supply of fertilizers by the company to developing nations. UralChem shipped about 220,000 metric tons of mineral fertilizers since late 2022. Almost 200,000 metric tons from this figure were sent from European ports and warehouses on board of ships chartered by the UN to Malawi, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and now to Bangladesh.