Sea Bridge ferry awaiting approval to enter Sochi port

SOCHI, November 6. /TASS/. The Sea Bridge ferry, which had sailed after a long-term break into its first voyage from the Turkish city of Trabzon, approached Sochi and awaits an approval to enter the seaport of the Russian resort town, CEO of SVS Shipping, the organizer and the service provider for the route, Sergey Turkmenyan told reporters.

About two thousand passengers are on board of the ferry. "The ferry has arrived; she stands in a proper place, waiting for the authorization to enter the port of Sochi," Turkmenyan said. Black Sea fleet exercises were in the Sochi seaport area until noon Moscow time [09:00 a.m. GMT], making it impossible to enter the harbor.

The ferry service between Sochi and Trabzon resumed in fourteen years. The last ferry on this line made its voyages in 2011. Five passenger ferries were used from 1993 to 2011. It is planned that the ferry will carry passengers only after the service restart. Motor vehicles will be added over time.