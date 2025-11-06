Gazprom pushes record gas volumes to China via Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Gazprom has for the sixth time in two months set a new record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, the Russian holding said in a statement.

"On November 5, Gazprom recorded a new all-time high in daily gas deliveries to China via Power of Siberia. The delivered volume exceeded Gazprom's contractual obligations," the statement reads.

This is the ninth record since supplies via the gas pipeline reached the maximum contracted level on December 1, 2024, the company added.