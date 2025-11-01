Beijing to host 11th Russian-Chinese Financial Dialogue on November 4 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The 11th Russian-Chinese Financial Dialogue will be held in Beijing on November 4 under the chairmanship of Russian and Chinese Finance Ministers Anton Siluanov and Lan Fo'an, the Russian Finance Ministry announced on its website.

The agenda includes issues of bilateral and multilateral financial cooperation, the global macroeconomic situation, and fiscal policy in Russia and China. As part of the Russian delegation, Siluanov will take part in the 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China, with the participation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Hangzhou.