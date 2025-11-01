Levi's drops trademark protection for Dockers brand logo in Russia

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The American company Levi Strauss & Co. has voluntarily terminated its trademark protection for the Dockers clothing brand logo in Russia, a TASS correspondent found out.

The Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) received the trademark holder's application on July 20, 2025. The trademark was registered in two classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS) - leather goods, clothing, footwear, and headwear, according to data from the watchdog.

The initial application for the Dockers trademark was filed in July 1993 and was registered in May 1995. The company repeatedly renewed its rights to this trademark. The last time it was extended until July 20, 2033.

However, Levi's still has three trademarks under the Dockers name. They expire in 2032-2033.