Russian official reveals expanding cooperation with China through promising projects

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has spoken about promising projects implemented by Russia and China, including the establishment of dissolving pulp and viscose fiber production in the Irkutsk Region, as well as the launch of a year-round container line via the Northern Sea Route, Manturov’s office reported following the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation.

"Denis Manturov spoke about expanding the pool of promising projects with plans to establish production of dissolving pulp and viscose fiber in the Irkutsk Region, as well as to create a scientific and clinical center for ion-proton therapy in Moscow, and to launch a year-round container line via the Northern Sea Route," the report said.

Regarding the preparation of a register of interregional projects, the Russian side has drafted proposals that include 27 projects in 18 Russian regions, Manturov added.

"Overall, it is important for the government and businesses of our countries to continue to pool and coordinate their efforts to comprehensively explore cooperation opportunities, as well as to develop effective cooperation formats that mitigate opportunistic and geopolitical risks. I am convinced that coordinated work will enable us to take Russian-Chinese investment cooperation to a new level," he stated.