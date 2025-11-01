Russia may demand compensation from Europe for financing Ukraine, Finnish politician says

STOCKHOLM, November 1. /TASS/. Russia may request compensation from Europe in the amount of €200 billion for financing Ukraine once the conflict is over, according to Armando Mema, a member of Finland's national conservative party, the Freedom Alliance.

"Russia could claim $200 billion euro in compensation too from Europe, as we continue to finance a war against them," Mema wrote on X.

The Finnish politician remarked that peace will remain out of reach until Europeans abandon their arrogance.

Earlier, Politico reported that the permanent representatives of EU member states had agreed to use frozen Russian assets to issue "reparation loans" to Ukraine. Most of Russia’s sovereign assets frozen in Europe - slightly over €200 billion - are held on the Euroclear platform in Belgium.