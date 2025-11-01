Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 48 points in October

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48 points in October 2025 from 48.2 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.

"The pace of decline was the quickest in three months and solid overall. Panelists stated that financial challenges at customers dampened demand conditions," the agency said.

The fall in output charges was only marginal, but firms also attributed the decrease to efforts to maintain competitive pricing for existing customers, according to S&P Global. October data indicated a further fall in both employment and input buying as firms sought to manage costs. Although the rate of job shedding eased to only a fractional pace, the decrease in purchasing activity quickened to the fastest in three months.

Lower new order inflows led to signs of reduced pressure on capacity, as manufacturers recorded a sharper depletion in backlogs of work and contractions in stock holdings, the agency said. Preproduction inventories fell at a quicker rate, while stocks of finished goods declined for the first time in four months.

Companies also noted spare capacity at vendors during October, as supplier delivery times were shortened. The reduction in lead times was only slight, but the greatest since November 2019. Competition for work at vendors amid weak demand for inputs also drove the improvement, according to panelists. Moreover, concerns regarding financial difficulties at customers dampened the level of optimism, which sank to the lowest since May 2022.