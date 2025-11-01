Russia ready to cooperate with APEC in creative, cultural industries

GYEONGJU /South Korea/, November 1. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to develop cooperation with the economies of the Asia-Pacific region in the sphere of creative and cultural industries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the APEC summit.

"We are ready to cooperate in the field of creative and cultural industries. This sector is rapidly gaining momentum. In the first half of 2025, it accounted for 3.9% of Russia’s GDP, and by 2030 we plan to increase this figure to 6%. Russia ranks among the world’s top 20 producers of software, video games, advertising, film, and animation," Overchuk stated.

He emphasized that Russia is open to joint projects with APEC economies and recalled that a significant milestone was the Intervision Song Contest, which took place in Moscow in 2025 and was won by a representative of the Asia-Pacific region. "We invite all countries to participate in the event in 2026, which is planned to be held in Saudi Arabia," Overchuk added.