APEC leaders call for cooperation in information technology

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, November 1. /TASS/. Representatives of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies have called for cooperation in the field of digitalization and information technology, according to the 2025 APEC Leaders’ Gyeongju Declaration.

"We encourage member economies to enhance voluntary information sharing on ICT [Information and Communications Technology - TASS] and digital policies that accelerate regional economic cooperation, as appropriate," the document reads.

APEC leaders also endorsed the APEC AI Initiative "as a joint step toward advancing successful AI transformation within APEC, building AI capacities at all levels, including through regional cooperation, and cultivating an investment ecosystem for resilient AI infrastructure." "We also call for continued efforts to enhance security, accessibility, trustworthiness and reliability in realizing the benefits of AI for all with balanced and human-centered approaches to our workforce, education, and capacity building policies," they said.