First major Russian airline permits flight attendants to wear sneakers on board

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. S7 Airlines has introduced new uniforms for its flight attendants, who are now permitted to wear sneakers on board, the airline’s press service told TASS.

"Starting November 1, 2025, S7 Airlines flight attendants are officially switching to new uniforms. This is an important event for the airline, as the last update to the cabin crew’s corporate style was in 2013," the statement said.

According to S7, the new design prioritizes comfort and is based on the capsule wardrobe concept. "The capsule includes trousers, jackets, shirts, vests, dresses, T-shirts, and an additional piece — a knitted quarter-zip sweater made from Italian wool. These items can be easily mixed and matched, creating up to 17 different looks for women and up to 13 for men," the airline explained.

"In addition, flight attendants can now opt for stylish sneakers instead of traditional shoes during flights. Bows and headwear have also been removed from the uniform to enhance practicality," the company added.

S7 Airlines ranked among the top three Russian carriers by passenger traffic for the first nine months of this year.

In spring 2024, Smartavia also unveiled a new uniform and became the first Russian airline to include specially designed sneakers as part of its crew attire.

Earlier reports said that members of the New People party had sent a letter to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev, proposing to ban airlines from requiring flight attendants to wear high heels.