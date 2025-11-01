APEC leaders see Asia-Pacific region standing at 'pivotal juncture' — declaration

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, November 1. /TASS/. The Asia-Pacific region is currently at a pivotal stage, and specific actions must be taken to enable economic growth for everybody’s sake, according to the 2025 APEC leaders’ Gyeongju Declaration.

"The Asia-Pacific region stands at a pivotal juncture. We acknowledge the global trading system continues to face significant challenges. Further, the rapid advancement of transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and demographic shifts that are reshaping labor markets, carry profound and long-term implications for APEC member economies. In this regard, we call for strengthened cooperation and concrete actions to enable economic growth that benefits all," the document reads.

In this light, the APEC leaders emphasized, current circumstances show how important the forum and its role as an 'incubator of ideas' is. "We will continue to be guided by our collective mission as set forth in the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, with the goal of realizing an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations," they stated in the declaration.