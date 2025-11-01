APEC summit declaration passed by consensus, reflects Russia’s interests — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The declaration of leaders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) has been passed by consensus, and, along with other documents adopted during the event, reflects Russia’s interests and contains no geopolitical aspects, said Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large and APEC Senior Official Marat Berdyev.

"The APEC summit is over. By consensus, the leaders’ declaration and thematic statements on artificial intelligence (AI) and demographic changes have been approved," he wrote on Telegram. "The documents reflect Russia’s interests, are consensual and contain no geopolitics."

Berdyev also named the summit’s key achievements: "confirming the leading role of APEC as a purely economic forum in the Asia-Pacific region; emphasizing international cooperation and integration; outlining the view on the energy sector as a complex of various types of fuel and technologies, with recognition of the natural gas’s leading role; shaping approaches to AI on the basis of sharing experience, strengthening potential and cooperation."