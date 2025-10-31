Russia, China working on 86 joint investment projects worth upwards of $200 bln

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese committee and commission on investment cooperation are currently considering 86 projects worth a total of 18 trillion rubles ($222 bln), the Russian President’s Special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The RDIF co-organized the 10th anniversary meeting of the Russian-Chinese entrepreneurs committee. Over the past ten years, this platform created under the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation has become a key instrument for interaction between businesses in our countries. Currently, 86 projects totaling 18 trillion rubles are under consideration by the committee and commission," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Friday, the parties discussed new areas of cooperation: in industry, petrochemicals, metallurgy, agriculture, and fertilizer production, Dmitriev added. The Fund together with its Chinese partners has implemented more than 50 projects with a total investment of over 800 bln rubles ($9.8 bln) to date.

"This is the result of systematic, long-term work to strengthen economic ties between Russia and China," he concluded.