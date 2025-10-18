L’Oreal files 31 trademark applications with Rospatent since beginning of 2025

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Cosmetics company L’Oreal has filed 31 trademark applications in Russia in 2025, more than double the number submitted between 2022 and 2024, according to TASS calculations.

In 2022, the French company L’Oreal announced the suspension of direct sales and investments in Russia.

As of October 17, a total of 11 of the company’s trademarks have been registered by Rospatent this year. Among them are the brand names CeraVe and Mixa. Applications for trademarks under the names Maybelline, Nyx, and Essie are still pending. Other filings by the holding concern names of cosmetic products.

According to TASS calculations, since 2022, L’Or·al has filed 45 applications with Rospatent, of which 17 trademarks have been registered.