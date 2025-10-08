Dialysis materials plant to be launched in Kaluga in 2026

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. A plant for the production of dialysis materials in Kaluga will be launched in early 2026, Dmitry Razumovsky, Deputy Governor of the Kaluga Region, said at a plenary session of the TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency business forum.

"A plant for the production of substances for hemodialysis will be launched early next year (with Indian investment). Such an enterprise will be opened in Kaluga," Razumovsky said, recalling that a third special economic zone has been created in Kaluga for the implementation of projects in the pharmaceutical sector.

In July 2024, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha told TASS that Pharmasyntez company would begin construction of two pharmaceutical plants in the Kaluga region. They will produce medicines and manufacture hemodialysis equipment.

The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is also taking part in the forum.

