Russian authorities are taking necessary measures on situation with gasoline — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian government is taking the necessary measures to ensure a stable situation with gasoline, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

"The government is taking the necessary measures. Some questions are arising. Here we need to focus on what [Deputy Prime Minister Alexander] Novak, as the main supervisor of this area, said," he said.

The day before, Novak stated that the gasoline situation in Russian regions is under control, and the balance of supply and demand in the country is ensured.