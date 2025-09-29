Rosatom CEO considers future nuclear power plant in Belarus a unique project

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the state-owned Rosatom Corporation, stated that the nuclear power plant, which is planned for construction in Belarus, will be a unique project.

"Frankly, neither in terms of the quality of this energy facility, nor in the economic parameters of its operation, nor in the principles of cooperation and the level of localization of Belarusian producers in this facility — there's nothing like it in the world, in these and many other respects," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

On September 26, at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed building a new nuclear power plant in the east of the republic, in particular in order to provide electricity to the Donbas and Novorossiya regions. He noted that if a decision is made to build a new power unit or a new power plant, it will begin immediately.