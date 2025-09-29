Silver price surpasses $47 per troy ounce on Comex first since May 2011

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $47 per troy ounce for the first time since May 2, 2011, according to trading data.

As of 6:37 a.m. Moscow time (3:37 a.m. GMT), the silver price was $47.03 per troy ounce (+1.43%). By 6:57 a.m. Moscow time (3:57 a.m. GMT), the silver price had extended gains to 1.61% as it traded at $47.11 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery was up by 0.04% at $3,824.2 per troy ounce.