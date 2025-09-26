Russia maintains strong position as leading coal supplier to China — Novak

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. Russia continues to hold a strong position as one of the leading coal suppliers to China, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said.

"Russia firmly maintains its position as one of the leading suppliers of coal to the Chinese market. We are ready to further develop cooperation in the field of electric power, both in terms of mutual supplies and infrastructure projects," he said at the session of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation, which opened at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Novak also noted that Russian suppliers are taking a responsible approach in fulfilling contractual obligations for energy deliveries to China. "Russia approaches the fulfillment of its energy supply contracts responsibly and plays a stabilizing role in global energy markets," he said at the session of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation, which opened at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

As Novak noted, Russia is prepared to step up both the pace and scope of cooperation in this area, despite the "growing economic fragmentation" worldwide.